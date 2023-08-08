Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for DoorDash, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DoorDash from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.73.

Read Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $84.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.63. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $92.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $613,423.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,345,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $613,423.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,085.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 872,722 shares of company stock worth $64,543,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in DoorDash by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.