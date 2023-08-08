Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.37) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDIT. Raymond James raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Editas Medicine stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.81. Editas Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 1,065.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $61,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Baisong Mei sold 4,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $37,989.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,525 shares of company stock worth $116,564. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 89,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,650,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after purchasing an additional 993,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

