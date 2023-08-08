Brokers Offer Predictions for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FND. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.19.

FND stock opened at $103.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,864,000 after buying an additional 2,553,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after buying an additional 1,948,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after buying an additional 1,401,173 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after buying an additional 1,012,206 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 146.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after buying an additional 470,966 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

