Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for DHI Group, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DHI Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for DHI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

DHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on DHI Group from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of DHX opened at $4.21 on Monday. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.30 million, a P/E ratio of 105.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DHI Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an online career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

