Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ducommun Incorporated Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ducommun in a research note issued on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ducommun’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of Ducommun stock opened at $44.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ducommun has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $58.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,829,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,390,000 after purchasing an additional 24,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 39.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,608 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 554,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ducommun by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.