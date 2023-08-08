Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Lifted by Desjardins (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 11.14%.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $42.80 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

