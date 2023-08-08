Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

Shares of EW stock opened at $79.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.34. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,376 shares of company stock worth $21,013,369. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

