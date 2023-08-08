Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Lifted by Zacks Research

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Freeport-McMoRan’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 3M reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $42.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 112,066 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,043 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,686 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

