HC Wainwright Comments on Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.64). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cerevel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.65) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.61) EPS.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

NASDAQ CERE opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87.

In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald C. Renaud, Jr. purchased 83,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,009,213.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,213.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 301,895 shares of company stock worth $10,079,940. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after buying an additional 24,402 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $512,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

