Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Dril-Quip in a report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dril-Quip’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRQ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of DRQ stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $928.91 million, a P/E ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.89 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 74.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 497,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after buying an additional 213,093 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 763,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 41,609 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $586,000.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for for both offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves.

