Utz Brands (UTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 5.71%. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UTZ stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. Utz Brands has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 230.00%.

In related news, Director Dylan Lissette bought 15,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,179.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 51.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

