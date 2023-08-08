AVITA Medical (RCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

AVITA Medical Price Performance

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,269,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,826,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $1,968,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 230,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 74,625 shares during the last quarter. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCEL shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCEL

AVITA Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.