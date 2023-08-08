AVITA Medical (RCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.83% and a negative net margin of 70.59%. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AVITA Medical Price Performance
Shares of RCEL stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. AVITA Medical has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $21.70.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RCEL shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AVITA Medical from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on AVITA Medical from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.
AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.
