Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $466.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 39.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aveanna Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Down 3.5 %

AVAH opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVAH. Raymond James lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.40 to $1.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 69,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 99.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

