illumin (ILLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

illumin (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. illumin had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect illumin to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ILLM opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74. illumin has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILLM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of illumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of illumin in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on illumin from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

illumin Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns.

