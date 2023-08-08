Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) & Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Financial Contrast

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Surgical 21.38% 12.41% 10.72% Bone Biologics N/A -96.34% -68.95%

Volatility & Risk

Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

82.1% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Bone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Intuitive Surgical and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Surgical 0 5 15 0 2.75 Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $343.10, suggesting a potential upside of 10.95%. Bone Biologics has a consensus target price of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4,653.52%. Given Bone Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Surgical and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Surgical $6.22 billion 17.46 $1.32 billion $3.99 77.50 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million N/A N/A

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Bone Biologics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung. It also provides a suite of stapling, energy, and core instrumentation for its surgical systems; progressive learning pathways to support the use of its technology; a complement of services to its customers, including support, installation, repair, and maintenance; and integrated digital capabilities providing connected offerings, streamlining performance for hospitals with program-enhancing insights. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.