Citigroup Trims Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Target Price to $16.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GTES. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gates Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of GTES opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.57. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,974.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 787.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.