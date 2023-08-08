Peel Hunt Lowers Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) to Reduce

Peel Hunt cut shares of Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $2.80.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

