Peel Hunt Lowers Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) to Reduce

Peel Hunt cut shares of Vanquis Banking Group (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of Vanquis Banking Group stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $2.80.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
