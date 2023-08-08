Reviewing Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) and Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) and Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Chartered and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered 11.27% 6.96% 0.42% Citigroup 10.24% 6.80% 0.52%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Standard Chartered pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Standard Chartered and Citigroup, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 3 0 0 2.00 Citigroup 1 8 6 0 2.33

Standard Chartered currently has a consensus target price of $831.17, suggesting a potential upside of 8,723.43%. Citigroup has a consensus target price of $53.73, suggesting a potential upside of 17.25%. Given Standard Chartered’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Standard Chartered is more favorable than Citigroup.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Standard Chartered and Citigroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $23.98 billion N/A $2.95 billion $0.89 10.58 Citigroup $101.08 billion 0.88 $14.85 billion $6.31 7.26

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Chartered. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Citigroup beats Standard Chartered on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients. The PBWM segment offers traditional banking services to retail and small business customers through retail banking, cash, rewards, value portfolios, and co-branded cards. It also provides various banking, credit cards, custody, trust, mortgages, home equity, small business, and personal consumer loans. The Legacy Franchises segment provides traditional retail banking and branded card products to retail and small business customers. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

