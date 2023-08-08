Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) PT Raised to $5.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMRX. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -229.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the first quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,329 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $42,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 509,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 495,607 shares during the last quarter. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

