Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Head to Head Review

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Riskified shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Riskified and Dazed’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $261.25 million 2.87 -$103.99 million ($0.52) -8.79 Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Dazed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riskified.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Riskified and Dazed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 1 4 0 2.80 Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riskified presently has a consensus price target of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 46.61%.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -32.69% -16.85% -13.88% Dazed N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Riskified has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Dazed

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

