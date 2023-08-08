National Bank Financial Lowers Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPLFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

OTC:CPLFF opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36. Copperleaf Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $5.62.

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

