Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives $20.16 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBD. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth $170,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 464,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.9% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 44.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 40,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth $808,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

