Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Ekso Bionics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EKSO opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, insider Steven Sherman sold 45,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $65,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 444,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 124,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

