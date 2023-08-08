Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity at Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Shares of LXRX opened at $1.70 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $322.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 40,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 784,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,869.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lonnel Coats bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,869.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 27,775,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,634,381 shares in the company, valued at $204,449,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,863,050 shares of company stock valued at $72,414,230 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 1,240,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,305,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,993,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 53,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 117,468 shares during the last quarter.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.