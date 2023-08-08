Citigroup Increases NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $19.20

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $13.90 to $19.20 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NIO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.28.

NIO stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. NIO has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 1,182.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

