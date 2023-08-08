Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $100.00 at Citigroup

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APO. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.21.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $86.27 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $87.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 114.34%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $937,718.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,987,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 14,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $937,718.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,987,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,185,729.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares in the company, valued at $447,710,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,160,932 shares of company stock valued at $77,168,542 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,095,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 519,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,925,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

