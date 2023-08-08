DA Davidson Raises WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $12.50

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WW has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised WW International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $7.99 on Friday. WW International has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $628.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.16.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other WW International news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,921 shares in the company, valued at $664,878.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

