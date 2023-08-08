Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.33 million.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Xperi has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPER

Institutional Trading of Xperi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after purchasing an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Xperi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Xperi by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,934,000 after purchasing an additional 417,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Xperi by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 252,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.