Tetra Tech (TTEK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Tetra Tech to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tetra Tech to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

TTEK stock opened at $167.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Tetra Tech has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $173.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.12. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 5,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $761,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 2,234 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $350,536.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,722.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,612. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tetra Tech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 163.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

