Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of CPG opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $8.61.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $696.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.62 million. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPG. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $84,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,723,000 after buying an additional 8,022,676 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,772,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,323 shares during the last quarter. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

