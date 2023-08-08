Sonendo (SONX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Sonendo to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Sonendo had a negative net margin of 131.26% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, analysts expect Sonendo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sonendo in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sonendo by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

