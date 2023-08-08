Sonendo (SONX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Sonendo to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Sonendo had a negative net margin of 131.26% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, analysts expect Sonendo to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sonendo Stock Up 13.4 %
Shares of NYSE SONX opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.95.
Institutional Trading of Sonendo
About Sonendo
Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sonendo
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Sonendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.