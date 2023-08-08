Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.57.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,506,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,673,000 after acquiring an additional 246,657 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,362,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,498,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,564,000 after buying an additional 826,051 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,089,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,868 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

