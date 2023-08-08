Valens Semiconductor (VLN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. On average, analysts expect Valens Semiconductor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of VLN opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. Valens Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VLN. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valens Semiconductor from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Valens Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLN

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 346,921.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,776,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,240 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,100,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 117,140 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $2,627,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 500.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 761,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 634,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 1,439.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 397,338 shares during the last quarter. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.