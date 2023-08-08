NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NGL opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGL. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

