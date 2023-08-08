NGL Energy Partners (NGL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. On average, analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NGL Energy Partners Price Performance
Shares of NGL opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on NGL
NGL Energy Partners Company Profile
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NGL Energy Partners
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.