Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

