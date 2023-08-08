VAALCO Energy (EGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.42). VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.29 million. On average, analysts expect VAALCO Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $463.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other VAALCO Energy news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell purchased 10,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 25,764 shares of company stock worth $96,519 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,791 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 110.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

