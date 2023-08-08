CACI International (CACI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect CACI International to post earnings of $4.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CACI International Stock Up 0.9 %
CACI stock opened at $357.68 on Tuesday. CACI International has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $358.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average of $311.44.
In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.
CACI International Company Profile
CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.
