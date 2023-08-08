CACI International (CACI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect CACI International to post earnings of $4.85 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CACI International Stock Up 0.9 %

CACI stock opened at $357.68 on Tuesday. CACI International has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $358.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.90 and a 200-day moving average of $311.44.

Get CACI International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.30, for a total value of $48,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 14.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CACI International from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CACI International

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.