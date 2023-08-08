Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Stock Up 3.1 %

FLNT opened at $0.66 on Friday. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $53.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.33.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan Schulke acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,170. Corporate insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluent by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

