RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $220.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 209.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

