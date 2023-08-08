Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

SAVE opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.97. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,935,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,291,000 after purchasing an additional 148,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after buying an additional 111,174 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 266.6% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,034,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after buying an additional 1,479,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth about $29,618,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

