Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UUU

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 3.5 %

UUU opened at $2.72 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Security Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.