CareMax (CMAX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $172.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. On average, analysts expect CareMax to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMAX opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. CareMax has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CareMax

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of CareMax in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.