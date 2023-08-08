ECARX (ECX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ECARX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ECARX stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. ECARX has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ECARX in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECARX stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 599,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 1.60% of ECARX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

