Alarm.com (ALRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $51.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,566 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $76,452.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,566 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $76,452.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,072.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $81,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,188 shares of company stock worth $555,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,435,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Alarm.com from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.