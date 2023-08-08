Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of SEB stock opened at $3,641.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,835.20. Seaboard has a one year low of $3,295.00 and a one year high of $4,242.95.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaboard

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 2,402.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Seaboard by 2,104.0% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Seaboard by 157.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Seaboard by 11,623.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

