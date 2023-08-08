Infinera (INFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Infinera to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Infinera Stock Performance

Infinera stock opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Infinera has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $870.88 million, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99.

Get Infinera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Infinera

In other news, CEO David W. Heard bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,467.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth $176,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the first quarter worth $173,000. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 15.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinera by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Infinera from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on INFN

About Infinera

(Get Free Report)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.