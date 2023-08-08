Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $142.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE SIX opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,812 shares of company stock worth $314,908. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

