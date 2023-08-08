Brokers Issue Forecasts for Repligen Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Repligen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RGEN. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Repligen from $157.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.44.

Repligen Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $171.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01. Repligen has a one year low of $134.64 and a one year high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 18.92%. Repligen’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. CWM LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 19.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Repligen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Repligen by 32.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Repligen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

