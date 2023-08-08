MaxCyte (MXCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 73.66%. On average, analysts expect MaxCyte to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxCyte

In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $75,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $75,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,797.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,359.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,641 shares of company stock valued at $218,186. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxCyte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 205,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 947,104 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,299,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 189,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

