MaxCyte (MXCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect MaxCyte to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 73.66%. On average, analysts expect MaxCyte to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MaxCyte Price Performance
Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. MaxCyte has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.50.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 205,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,810 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 947,104 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,299,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 189,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
