Shift Technologies (SFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Shift Technologies to post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.49 million. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shift Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of SFT opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $15.40.
Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies
About Shift Technologies
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shift Technologies
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 8 Best Meme Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Is Now The Time To Buy XLF Financial ETF?
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Three Ways To Play The Rise In Oil Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.