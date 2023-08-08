Shift Technologies (SFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Shift Technologies to post earnings of ($1.85) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.62) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $57.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.49 million. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SFT opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $15.40.

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

About Shift Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Shift Technologies by 537.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Shift Technologies by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares during the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform; and provides financing and vehicle protection products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.